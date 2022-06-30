Fably (https://www.fably.jp), a textile e-commerce site operated by YAGI CO., LTD, (TOKYO:7460) (https://www.yaginet.co.jp/en/) aims to create a future of new manufacturing technologies through the use of digital technology to connect people in all fields of the textile industry under the concept of a "professional tool for textile". In addition to product introductions, the site also features a broad range of other content in order to provide valuable information for experts in textile business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005055/en/

Main Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

Previously, Fably had only handled orders from within Japan, but the site is now able to handle international orders as well.

Participating Companies

Currently, 33 companies in total offer their products through the site. The varieties of products available have increased in stages over time, from easy-to-use plain and patterned fabrics through to warp-knitted fabrics, printed fabrics, and belts for bags, and currently, the site offers an even more extensive product lineup. The number of participating companies is scheduled to increase even further in the future.

Applicable Countries

The USA, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany

*Other countries may also be designated as shipping destinations.

Main Services

(1) Automatic website translation (English)

(2) Built-in currency conversion function (USD·EUR·GBP)

(3) Various export procedures conducted on behalf of sellers, including payment collection, shipping arrangements, etc.

Fably's official social media accounts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fably_official/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4JTJSSadNNHUWEEIApwJ_A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fably_official-111900104270204/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fably_official

Please be sure to make use Fably, which continues to expand as a platform.

Customers wishing to purchase products:

(https://www.fably.jp/shop/contents2/entrycustomer.aspx)

Companies wishing to list products:

(https://www.fably.jp/shop/pages/supplier-recruit.aspx)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005055/en/

Contacts:

Takumi Nishimura

Sales Dept. Section 315 Yagi Co., Ltd.

nishimurata@yaginet.jp +81-3-5413-3901