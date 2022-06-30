Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is proud to announce two new members have been appointed to its Board of Advisors, Steve Guan and Dr. William F. Schmachtenberg.

"Both Steve [Guan] and Dr. Schmachtenberg bring significant value as new members of the board of advisors. Together they have a wealth of experience and decades of knowledge in their respective fields. We are excited and honoured to have such respected members join the Ocean Falls team."

Guan is a software and big data engineering lead at The Walt Disney Company. He brings over 20 years of data management experience across a range of industries, including entertainment, electronics, education, software development, and consumer products. His valuable experience and expertise will be utilized primarily for strategic guidance in the development and implementation of blockchain-specific applications for OFB.

Guan stated, "I am delighted to join such a dedicated and hard-working team as Ocean Falls and feel that I can provide leadership, mentoring, and strategic guidance to effectively architect a future suite of high-level blockchain applications."

Schmachtenberg is joining as an advisor to provide professional guidance to the Company. He is a Ph.D.-level paleontologist that specializes in invertebrates. He taught vertebrate paleontology at Ferrum College, and he is a research associate at Virginia Tech.

Schmachtenberg works with vertebrate paleontologists at the Maryland State Dinosaur Park and the Virginia Museum of Natural History. He is also the founder and CEO of Educational Virtual Worlds.

"I am excited to see where Ocean Falls is going with science simulations. Virtual reality and Web 3.0 technologies appear to be stepping stones in evolving how mankind learns, engages, and interacts in terms of education. It is immersive learning," said Schmachtenberg.

Schmachtenberg has developed virtual reality science simulations for the National Park Service Grand Canyon Centennial celebration and for festivals at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

With the additions of Guan and Schmachtenburg, Ocean Falls' Board of Advisors now consists of 11 members across a wide range of industries and expertise.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp.

Ocean Falls is a Canadian blockchain technology company that operates a 2MW-plus, clean energy-powered cryptocurrency mining farm in historic Ocean Falls, B.C. Ocean Falls is also creating a new sustainable solution for the captive insurance industry. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

