Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VINCIT CORPORATION: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES VINCIT CORPORATION: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION A total of 4,208,629 shares of Vincit Corporation given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1 July, 2022, presuming that the merger between Vincit Oyj and Bilot Corporation is recorded into the Trade Register on July 1, 2022. Identifiers of Vincit Oyj's share as of 1 July 2022: Trading code: VINCIT ISIN code: FI4000185533 Orderbook id: 127211 Number of shares: 16,834,518 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260