30.06.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VINCIT CORPORATION: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES

VINCIT CORPORATION: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

A total of 4,208,629 shares of Vincit Corporation given as merger consideration
will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1
July, 2022, presuming that the merger between Vincit Oyj and Bilot Corporation
is recorded into the Trade Register on July 1, 2022. 

Identifiers of Vincit Oyj's share as of 1 July 2022:

Trading code: VINCIT

ISIN code: FI4000185533

Orderbook id: 127211

Number of shares: 16,834,518



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
