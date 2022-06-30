Anzeige
30.06.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF BILOT CORPORATION AND VINCIT CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES

COMBINATION OF BILOT CORPORATION AND VINCIT CORPORATION

Bilot Corporation will be combined to Vincit Corporation through a statutory
absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of Bilot
Corporation will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 30 June 2022,
presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on July 1, 2022. 

Basic information on Bilot Corporation:

Trading code: BILOT

ISIN code: FI4000414800

Orderbook id: 190735

Last listing day: 30 June 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
