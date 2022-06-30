Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF BILOT CORPORATION AND VINCIT CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JUNE 2022 SHARES COMBINATION OF BILOT CORPORATION AND VINCIT CORPORATION Bilot Corporation will be combined to Vincit Corporation through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of Bilot Corporation will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 30 June 2022, presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on July 1, 2022. Basic information on Bilot Corporation: Trading code: BILOT ISIN code: FI4000414800 Orderbook id: 190735 Last listing day: 30 June 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260