Staffing services company regains pricing control with more tailored, specific and dynamic price guidance.

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent end-to-end pricing solutions and sales guidance software, today announced that Adecco Group France has deployed Zilliant Price IQ, Price Manager, and Deal Manager in its business.

Adecco Group France is a provider of temporary and permanent staffing services; the group will be providing 4,000 users with price guidance for the full spectrum of customers, from small to national accounts.

"Adecco Group France has significantly elevated our pricing program by working with Zilliant. Our previous pricing solution presented many limitations and was far too rigid for the needs of our complex business, as a result, our branch network lost confidence in the price guidance," said Adecco Group France Pricing Director Nicolas Nemorin. "The Zilliant team took the time to understand the intricacies of our business; after a thorough vendor analysis, it was clear that the company's cloud-native platform provides the flexibility within the products to steer and adjust our pricing strategy in real time."

Adecco Group France utilizes Price IQ to set the optimal price for every selling circumstance and Price Manager to manage pricing in a more streamlined manner; pricing guidance is delivered to users via Deal Manager. The solutions are integrated into their front office system, allowing users to easily access the guidance. Zilliant's REST-based API service provides real-time connections, allowing Adecco Group France to deliver and update pricing at a moment's notice.

"We're thrilled to have Adecco Group France on board as a Zilliant customer," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "Given the continuous pace of change that services companies must contend with, it's crucial that each team member is equipped with the most reliable, relevant, up-to-date pricing guidance, especially for large, multi-country organizations. We are happy to provide real-time pricing that helps our customers meet their financial objectives and is competitive and in line with the market."

About Adecco Group France

The Adecco Group France works to get people into work. Every day, we empower people of all ages and from all walks of life to gain fulfilling and rewarding roles. And we work closely with employers too. Understanding their needs. Then helping them to devise and deliver short and long-term hiring strategies. It's all about spotting potential and opportunities for growth. Then bringing job seekers and employers together to achieve maximum impact. We handle everything from general recruitment through to specialist industry placements.

As part of the global The Adecco Group family of brands, our reach covers 60 countries and in total we employ over 32,000 experts who work as one team to influence business transformation and deliver the right workforce solutions, right on time.

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.

