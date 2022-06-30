Ringdale: Enterprise Print Management Solution, FollowMe, receives Keypoint Intelligence Platinum Solution recognition.

BURGESS HILL, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe, is pleased to announce its leading enterprise and government print management solution for document security and compliance has been awarded Platinum Solution status by Keypoint Intelligence, the industry's leading independent experts for document imaging solutions and services.

Experienced analysts at Keypoint Intelligence put FollowMe through an extensive evaluation process before awarding it their coveted Platinum Solution status. In achieving this status, Keypoint Intelligence recognizes how the FollowMe Enterprise Print Management portfolio is hitting the mark for both technical and business requirements for the modern workplace.

The independent report can be found in the recently published Keypoint Intelligence Solution Report for FollowMe Enterprise Print Management. This report provides a thorough evaluation of FollowMe's class-leading security and compliance capabilities including how FollowMe addresses data-privacy and endpoint-security concerns in relation to return to office and hybrid working practices.

"The FollowMe solution portfolio is an outstanding print management and data loss prevention platform available for all the leading OEM brands", said Keypoint Intelligence's Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst, Smart Workplace & Security. "For enterprise and public-sector customers looking to address document security and compliance challenges Ringdale's FollowMe Enterprise Print Management is an excellent choice."

"Our teams continuously focus on bringing new innovations with the next generation printing platform, designed for the modern workplace. We are proud this work has been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence with the Platinum Solution status again this year," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale. "This independent perspective helps ensure we are delivering the best for enterprise customers and partners compared to the evolving market."

The Buyers Lab (BLI) Solution Report for FollowMe, as evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence, is available to download from www.followme.ringdale.com

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com .

For details on FollowMe or the Ringdale partner support programme, contact Peter Gumm, Ringdale, Tel: +44 (0)1444 871 349 or Email: peter.gumm@ringdale.com