Avolon assessed as 'Low Risk', receiving an ESG Risk Rating score of 16.0

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces that it has received its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk Rating score of 16.0 from Sustainalytics, one of the leading ESG ratings companies in the world.

Avolon has been recognised by Sustainalytics as being in the 'Low Risk' category, reflecting Avolon's strong performance across a broad range of ESG metrics. Based on a scale of 100-0, from highest to lowest risk, Avolon's score of 16.0 places it amongst the top 5% of its industry group in terms of its ESG performance.

The full ESG Risk Rating Report from Sustainalytics can be accessed here.

This follows the publication of Avolon's inaugural Sustainability Report in February 2022, which can be accessed here: https://www.avolon.aero/thoughts

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO commented: "Our inaugural ESG rating is an important milestone for Avolon, and our strong rating reflects our commitment to ESG and our rigorous risk management framework. At Avolon, operating responsibly as a business is central to our strategy, and is a source of trust for all of our stakeholders. Our low ESG risk rating reflects our commitment to sustainability, caring for our TRIBE and the communities in which we operate, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

Our rating follows on from the publication of our first Sustainability Report earlier this year, which outlines our sustainability commitments over the next decade. These initiatives reflect our ambition to be a sustainability leader and at the forefront of innovation in the aviation sector."

