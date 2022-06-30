Axway's latest MFT release offers a more innovative approach to data governance, cloud requirements, and the need for information flows to scale with business.

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leader in API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, is pleased to announce its newest release of Axway Managed File Transfer (MFT), available in both the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services Cloud.

As the demand and complexity of data transfers continue to grow in a post-pandemic world, companies need trusted solutions to mitigate the risks of cyber threats, legacy system obsolescence, and a shortage of human resources.

"Managing mission-critical dataflows requires a more modern approach," says Meetesh Patel, General Manager of Managed File Transfer at Axway. "Many of the largest banks, retailers, and auto manufacturers in the world already rely on us to power their operations. With Axway MFT, businesses can control more data at scale with security, resiliency, and speed while empowering their business users and satisfying regulatory and governance requirements."

Businesses are adapting to doing business in an always-on world, and time-trusted solutions like MFT are changing as well. Thanks to Axway's hybrid solutions, organizations can modernize their legacy data exchange channels with their ecosystem while transitioning to the cloud.

The most complete solution in the industry, Axway MFT now boasts greatly improved data visualization, self-service features, configuration, and user management. Some notable features include:

MFT in the Axway Managed Cloud is now available via subscription on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services marketplaces, offering greater control over costs.

MFT analytics capabilities can monitor SLAs, now also giving users predictive analysis of data flow issues before they become a problem.

analytics capabilities can monitor SLAs, now also giving users predictive analysis of data flow issues before they become a problem. MFT Flow Manager allows central management of self-service capabilities for business users, saving costs and avoiding complexity.

allows central management of self-service capabilities for business users, saving costs and avoiding complexity. Security and interoperabilityimprovements for MFTSecureTransport, and enhanced performance, security, and experience with MFT Transfer CFT.

Find more details on the newest Axway MFT features here.

"Whether it's to support cloud migration needs or provide actionable intelligence with predictive analytics," adds Patel, "MFT should be an integrated part of an organization's digital transformation."

Click hereto learn why cloud adoption is becoming an organizational imperative and why it needs to include MFT and EDI/B2B solutions.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005172/en/

Contacts:

Todd Holbrook

Tel. (480) 371-0113

tholbrook@axway.com