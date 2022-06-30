Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly-owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the onboarding of a new group of game stores to the platform as well as the addition of the sale and trading of physical games to the platform.

The addition of physical game sales further adds to the breadth of offerings available on the ARKADE marketplace, bringing in not only millions of gamers that want to buy, sell and trade-in their physical games, but also enabling local game stores to better monetize their presence online and increase engagement in their brick-and-mortar stores. With over 18,000 local game store businesses in the United States alone, this new vertical will increase sales for both ARKADE and these local businesses while fostering community engagement in new ways.

"After our first release of the platform back in May, we are excited to now be onboarding a new set of game stores to the platform with our update coming in late July which will increase our catalog to over 10,000 titles," says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "This is another very positive step as we continue to build out our capabilities and market ARKADE to the gaming community."

ARKADE is the first step in the Amplify Games strategy of meeting gamers where they are today, designing innovation within the market that is in line with the values of those gamers, and with gamers on board with that vision, bringing them forward into new spaces, expanding the gaming market.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io./.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

