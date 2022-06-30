Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Robert Nistico CEO of Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Splash Beverage Group. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Robert Nistico CEO at Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Robert Nistico CEO at Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders.

Robert Nistico Chairman & CEO of Splash Beverage Group

A 28-year beverage industry veteran, Robert was the fifth employee and VP/General Manager for Red Bull North America, where he led the start-up from zero sales to $1.45 billion. Robert is the founder and CEO of Marley Beverages and was responsible for framing out the long term vision for the company. Earlier in his career, Nistico held executive positions with Diageo and Gallo. A highly motivated, results-driven, creative, and passionate leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and the highest of standards, he has delivered outstanding results in small private start-ups as well as global public environments. His experience has included direct and indirect sales management, strategic brand marketing, production, co-packing, packaging, budgeting, forecasting, profit and loss management, financial modeling, operations and logistics. Robert serves on the Board of Apollo Brands in Dallas, Texas, and holds an Advisory Board position with Transition Capital Partners, LLC (a private equity firm), also in Dallas.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers details, including time frames of their recent distribution agreement with Sav-A-Lot, which quarter we may see these new distribution channels translate to revenues, financial details of the Pulpoloco Sangria acquisition, how they obtain new distribution agreements and much more.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

