BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies Selected to Help Make Novel Nuclear Reactor Fuel Production System

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, has been working with Ultra Safe Nuclear to help produce the first prototype fuel production systems for the company's revolutionary new Micro Modular Reactor (MMR®).

A Seattle-based nuclear energy innovator, Ultra Safe Nuclear has invented a "fission battery" - a fourth generation modular nuclear reactor - that can deliver safe, zero-carbon, cost-effective energy anywhere. The MMR® uses ceramic-encapsulated nuclear fuel - Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM®) - an extremely rugged and stable fuel with extraordinary high temperature stability.

Ultra Safe Nuclear recently opened a facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and reports that it will invest approximately $13 million in the community. The facility is focused on building production systems that can efficiently manufacture the ceramic-encapsulated nuclear fuel used in their reactors.

BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BioLargo Engineering) has been retained to provide engineering design support, fabrication, and integration for the company's prototype fuel production systems. Thus far, BioLargo has been contracted for work in the range of a half million dollars, to be completed over several months.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, said, "Ultra Safe Nuclear's reactor represents the cutting edge in clean, safe nuclear energy. At BioLargo, we are focused on sustainable, clean technologies, and we're thrilled to assist in developing the fuel systems for this impressive technology. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Ultra Safe Nuclear."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. We have developed a number of key channel partnerships to support the reach of our products and services and maximize their commercial potential. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation

Ultra Safe Nuclear is the Seattle-based global leader in the deployment of micro reactors, and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies, entirely committed to bringing safe, commercially competitive, clean and reliable nuclear energy to markets throughout the world. The company adheres to strict inherent and intrinsic safety principles through technological innovation in fuels, materials and design: Ultra Safe Nuclear is Reliable Zero-Carbon Energy. Anywhere.

