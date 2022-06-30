Interdependence Public Relations: HNO International Chair Addresses 2022 UNCF 'A Mind Is…' Gala Attendees

Black Carbon is the Enemy of the Planet, But There Is Hope

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Don Owens, chairman of HNO International, a company dedicated to the research and development of industry-leading and patented hydrogen technologies and custom solutions needed to enable the transition to clean electricity, spoke at the United Negro College Fund's (UNCF) 22nd Annual "A Mind Is" Gala on Saturday, June 18 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Owens presented on the harmful effects of black carbon on the planet and explained how hydrogen energy is the current and future solution to climate change.

Don Owens, chairman of HNO International, presenting at the 2022 UNCF "A Mind Is…" Gala.

"Education is the most important tool a young person can use to shape his or her future," Owens said. "Historically, education has not always been easily accessible for Black youth, but through UNCF, it can be."

HNO sponsored the event alongside ITW, American Airlines, AllState, Chicago Cubs, ComEd, Hyatt, NBC 5 Chicago, US Bank, Peoples Gas, The Chicago Defender, McDonald's Corporation, Northwestern and Legacy Sponsors/NBA stars Anthony Davis, Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Derrick Rose.

UNCF is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization, supporting students, communities, and its 37 member colleges and universities through scholarships, internships, faculty development programs, and more.

Presented by UNCF Chicago, the annual "A Mind Is…"® Gala is one of the city's signature fundraising and social events of the year. Its name reflects the organization's widely recognized trademark, ?A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ®

Owens is the author of the revolutionary book "Burn Fuel Better" and is on a mission to educate the industrial world about the dangers of black carbon and changes we can make to reduce black carbon emissions.

"People, young and old, can benefit from learning about black carbon," Owens said. "I call upon young people to use that knowledge to become an agent for change."

About HNO International

At HNO International, we research and develop industry-leading and patented hydrogen technologies and custom solutions needed to enable industries and communities to transition to clean electricity. We create hydrogen generators (electrolyzers), fuel cells, and all the necessary components to realize the promise of the hydrogen economy. HNO International believes it is uniquely positioned as a change-maker to help businesses stay ahead of government regulations, save on operational costs, and provide environmental benefits. Our experience in hydrogen technological components, such as patented, inexpensive yet durable, and highly-efficient PEM membranes for electrolysis, coupled with our patented hydrogen electrolyzer systems, makes HNO International a critical player in the global effort to transition to truly clean energy.

For more info contact: hno@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Interdependence Public Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707043/HNO-International-Chair-Addresses-2022-UNCF-A-Mind-Is-Gala-Attendees