Fluence Technologies, the only provider of pure-play financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high-growth businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with digitalization specialist and IT service provider pmOne Group. The partnership extends the pmOne modular offering for the optimization of critical finance processes, and strengthens Fluence's growing presence in Europe.

Fluence's software includes integrated solutions for account reconciliation, consolidation, close management and financial, integrated and narrative reporting. Offered as a SaaS solution built on Microsoft Azure and Office, the partnership completes pmOne's corporate performance management (CPM) portfolio especially for customers with a Microsoft strategy.

"The partnership with Fluence fits perfectly with our strategic orientation as a modular platform provider with a full-service approach for the office of the CFO," said Alexander Weitzel, general manager of pmOne Group. "We want to accompany our customers on an optimal path to the 'office of finance 4.0,' which is why we are continuously expanding our range of solutions."

With its Smart Start Consolidation approach (SSC@Fluence), pmOne can quickly deploy Fluence to provide customers with accelerated financial close, consolidation, reporting, budgeting, planning and other processes.

pmOne and Fluence share deep expertise and years of experience in serving the office of finance, especially in financial close and consolidation. Both are committed to supporting finance departments and their need for flexible and consistent preparation of information to drive company wide management.

"Fluence's partnership with pmOne is a testament to our partner-first approach to serving the evolving needs of modern CFOs and the office of finance," said Michael Morrison, CEO at Fluence. "As we've seen firsthand, pmOne understands our value proposition, and more importantly the customers that stand to gain the most business value from a modern consolidation, close and reporting solution."

About pmOne pmone.com

pmOne Group supports its customers with valuable expertise in data management, modern BI, data science and CPM. With a holistic, innovative service portfolio from maturity analysis of digital data usage, individual cloud strategies and architectures, implementation to operation and maintenance pmOne implements customer projects individually. Significant added value is achieved by state-of-the-art data science technologies, machine learning processes and recommender systems. In this way, pmOne profitably supports central business areas such as Finance, Marketing Sales, Production as well as Procurement and IT. pmOne was founded in 2007 and is based in Munich.

About Fluence fluencetech.com

Fluence is the only pure-play financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high growth businesses. Our customers go live in weeks, close their books in days and report intelligence in real time. We deliver game-changing efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers to over 800 customers so they get the time, control and confidence they deserve. Fluence is out-of-the-box, no-coding software with a full Excel interface and enterprise-grade capabilities for immediate adoption and quick time to value, all in a truly finance-owned solution. Welcome to Fluence...we close early.

