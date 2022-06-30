Sensata underscores commitment to focus areas of Empowering Our Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting Our Environment, and Operating Responsibly.

Improvements in number of ethnic/racially diverse employees in management and above roles and supplier response rates for responsible sourcing campaigns are among the report highlights.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it has published its second annual Sustainability Report which highlights improvements in diversity, greenhouse gas emissions accounting and responsible sourcing as a part of the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005102/en/

Sensata Technologies' second annual Sustainability Report underscores its commitments to Empowering the Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting the Environment and Operating Responsibly. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report represents Sensata's commitment to transparency and accountability as it pursues sustainability as a strategic priority and provides an overview of the company's actions since announcing ESG goals in its inaugural Sustainability Report last year.

Sensata's 2021 Powering Possibilities Together Sustainability Report details the company's approach to and actions taken in 2021 regarding Sensata's four focus areas Empowering Our Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting Our Environment and Operating Responsibly and outlines initiatives for 2022. It also provides updates on the company's key material topics of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Energy and Emissions; and Responsible Sourcing.

The report was developed in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and is informed by frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Highlights from the report include:

Improved number of ethnic/racially diverse employees in management and above roles from 17% in 2020 to 20.5% in 2021.

Completed greenhouse gas emission inventory for Scope 1, 2 and 3 in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to serve as our reporting baseline.

Powered two facilities in Hengelo, Netherlands and Antrim, Ireland with 100% renewable energy.

Achieved nearly 5% improvement in supplier response rate for Conflict Minerals Responsible Sourcing Campaign compared to 2020.

"Our purpose to create solutions that safely contribute to a cleaner, more efficient and connected world has guided us and helped us thrive despite challenges related to global economic uncertainty. As the markets and customers we serve are in the midst of a significant transformation, we know that building a more sustainable Sensata is key to our long-term success, and our Sustainability Report is a reflection of this commitment," said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. "We thank our employees for their efforts and are proud of the progress we made last year. However, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. Delivering on our purpose requires that we stay relentlessly committed to building a diverse and inclusive Sensata, operating responsibly and sustainably and innovating solutions that help our environment, because this will lead to better results. I look forward to continuing to work together with Team Sensata to achieve our goals.

Read Sensata's 2021 Powering Possibilities Together Sustainability Report at www.sensata.com/sustainability

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005102/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Jacob Sayer

+1 (508) 236-1666

jsayer@sensata.com

Media Contact:

Leila Beardsmore

+1 (805) 452-2165

leila.beardsmore@sensata.com