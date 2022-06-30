Third-Party Lifecycle Management Leader Introduces Studio 2.0 to Rapidly Onboard, Manage Compliance, and Mitigate Risk Among Suppliers

Certa a leading supplier management platform today released Studio 2.0, a new version of its industry-leading no-code workflow design product, to help organizations more effectively navigate and overcome supply chain disruptions.

Amid ongoing globalization challenges, record inflation, and a looming recession, procurement teams need speed and flexibility to adapt to market changes. Studio 2.0 equips businesses with exactly that enabling procurement to rapidly onboard new suppliers, optimize compliance, and manage risk in a more flexible manner, without any IT bottlenecks.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and war between Russia and Ukraine have proven that interconnectedness comes with great vulnerability. Governments are requiring greater hygiene with rules and regulations that make international business relations harder than ever. As a result, companies are confronted with compliance challenges and are quickly reorganizing their supply chains," said Jag Lamba, founder, and CEO of Certa. "Certa enables businesses to overcome today's market complexity and manage the entire supplier lifecycle at scale from quickly onboarding and ensuring compliance, to continuously monitoring risk and ESG rankings. Throughout the global chaos, we've seen too many businesses playing catch up because IT couldn't respond to their needs fast enough. Studio 2.0 solves this problem by enabling business users to quickly and easily change business processes and onboard new partners."

According to recent research from Forrester, 87 percent of procurement decision-makers recognize the importance of accelerating their response to the ever-changing market. However, as procurement teams tackle the reorganization of supply chains, the burden of onboarding, managing compliance, and mitigating risk is heavier than ever. Supplier onboarding and partner management have become an organization's first line of defense against growing security concerns, new regulations, and volatile consumer demands. Certa is a lifeline for businesses that need to quickly partner with new suppliers in the wake of global changes, regulations, and skyrocketing costs. Certa's enhanced capabilities with this new release empower businesses to easily manage compliance through a constantly evolving supplier landscape, all while mitigating the inherent risk that comes along with market fluctuation and volatility. In a time where trusted partners have never been more critical, Certa's Studio 2.0 allows businesses to be more agile and informed than ever before.

Certa's Studio 2.0 is the next generation of Certa's no-code platform, allowing users greater flexibility with new modules, clear visibility into process dependencies, and a more responsive, drag-and-drop interface that all business users can navigate to significantly reduce the timeline and level of effort required to create a customized solution.

Certa Studio 2.0 is now available to new and current customers. To learn more, please visit: getcerta.com

For more information, visit www.getcerta.com. Follow Certa on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date.

ABOUT CERTA:

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Certa is a leading no-code supplier lifecycle management platform, eliminating onboarding bottlenecks, and empowering companies to easily do business with good companies. Founded in 2015, Certa uses more than 100+ integrations with trusted data sources and systems to automate and orchestrate workflows, allowing for 3x quicker third-party vendor onboarding while minimizing risk and increasing transparency. Certa has onboarded over a million companies across 120 countries for clients that range from leading tech firms to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at https://www.getcerta.com.

