Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: A0X9YW ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00  
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 15:04
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change of Name

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, June 30

To: RNS
From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd (now called Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd)
Date:30 June 2022
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Change of Name

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd (the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd with immediate effect.

It is expected that the Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2022.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic ("BCPT") and the ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.

The Company's website address will be amended to reflect the change of name and will be available at www.balancedcommercialproperty.co.uk from 4 July 2022.

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited. The investment policy and process remain unchanged with Richard Kirby as Fund Manager.

Background

The Company's investment manager is part of BMO GAM (EMEA) which, in November 2021, was acquired and is currently being integrated into Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

From 4 July 2022, the entire BMO GAM (EMEA) business will be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments, unifying the businesses under its global brand. As referenced in the latest Annual Report, it is no longer appropriate that the Company has BMO in its name and after much consideration, the Board agreed that the Company name be changed to Balanced Commercial Property Trust, a name which it believes reflects the strategy of the Company.

All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2022 PR Newswire
