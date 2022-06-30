Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - GoodCap Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("GoodCap"), a biopharmaceutical company developing low-dose psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce publication of its international patent application (PCT/IB2021/059301) (the "Patent"). The Patent covers the administration of 5HT2A receptor agonists, which include psychedelic molecules, combined with potentiator molecules, to target chronic inflammatory markers, which are believed to be a significant contributor to Treatment Resistant Depression. Under this Patent, GoodCap expects to obtain significant formulation and method-of-use protection for its low-dose psilocybin-based combination drug products.

Steven Sadoff, CEO of GoodCap stated, "We are thrilled that our application covering our combination therapies has published as we envision our unique approach of leveraging psychedelic molecules will provide wide-accessibility to breakthrough therapies for the hundreds-of-millions worldwide suffering from mood disorders."

Dr. Darryl Hudson, GoodCap's Chief Innovation Officer stated, "These are key milestones in bringing our non-intoxicating psilocybin products to market. We continue to perform exploratory work in our licensed psilocybin laboratory where we cultivate, extract, purify and analyze various formulations. Leveraging the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nature of these molecules to achieve an enhanced effect allows us to reduce the dose of psychedelic compounds in our products, thus limiting side effects while delivering efficacy. We anticipate these results will translate well in the human population."

ABOUT GOODCAP

GoodCap, a privately held biopharmaceutical research and development company, is a leader in the development of therapies containing low-dose psilocybin that target both inflammation and depressive disorders including treatment resistant depression. GoodCap believes that inflammation is a major comorbidity and contributor to depressive disorders and is developing treatments that target both pathologies.

