Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Dank Cannabis is elated to announce the official debut of two new services. Beginning July 8th, 2022, Calgary residents will be able to enjoy same-day weed delivery and all of Alberta will have access to mail order cannabis services. The locally-owned marijuana dispensary, which has three locations throughout Calgary, aims to provide fast, easy, and safe access to cannabis for all Albertans with these new offerings. The launch will coincide with this year's Calgary Stampede, which runs July 8 - July 17th.

"We're excited to introduce our same day Calgary delivery service and our mail order delivery service to all of Alberta," said Summer Meyers of Dank Cannabis. "We've tried to make the process as painless as possible. You can now verify your ID instantly online and the whole process takes less than 30 seconds. What better way to officially launch than the Calgary Stampede? We're super excited and have had amazing positive feedback from our customers already.'

New Same-Day Weed Delivery for Calgary Residents

Striving to make it easier and more affordable than ever for Calgary residents to get marijuana delivered right to their doorstep, Dank Cannabis will offer same-day weed delivery to residents citywide. Anyone who wants to take advantage of the convenient and secure delivery service simply needs to verify their age with a government-issued ID per AGLC regulations.

Dank Cannabis is proud to be the only AGLC-approved Calgary weed delivery service that can instantly process ID verification online through their own proprietary system. You can learn more about the verification process and start your first weed delivery order here. Once your account is created, you'll have instant access to their full menu, Calgary weed delivery, and Alberta mail order marijuana services.

Mail Order Cannabis Available to All Albertans

Dank Cannabis is also launching new mail order marijuana options to all residents of Alberta. Whether you don't live within the same-day delivery area, or simply prefer a mail option, you'll be able to find exactly what you need and have it delivered to your doorstep. In fact, Dank Cannabis will ship to all urban & rural Alberta addresses including all P.O. Boxes. Using the same instant ID verification process as their same-day weed delivery service, customers will be able to order up to 30 grams of weed online per mail order.

About Dank Cannabis

Dank Cannabis began right here in Calgary as a family-owned business with the mission to offer their customers the highest quality cannabis products while prioritizing exceptional service. With three locations in Parkdale, Dover, and Odgen, they have one of the most unique and largest selections of cannabis products in the Calgary area. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or new to the marijuana community, you can count on Dank Cannabis to help you find exactly what you need.

