Sanwire Corporation: Hip-hop Artist Street Life Joins Sanwire Subsidiary Intercept Music as Director of A&R

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Amplifying its prominence in hip-hop music, Intercept Music, Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology innovator Sanwire Corporation, announced that artist, performer, and collaborator Street Life has joined the company's growing roster of specialists as Director of A&R (artists and repertoire) for hip-hop. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music.

Street is a renowned performer and impresario, having built a long career with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan and related artists and projects. As director of A&R, he will play a crucial role for Intercept Music, helping the company on both product development and artist development, specifically focused on the requirements of hip-hop genres. In addition to cultivating new artist relationships, Street Life will also offer his promotional talents to existing Intercept Music artists on a selective basis.

"We could not ask for a better connection with the hip-hop world than Street Life, and we're honored to welcome him as our A&R rep to a community where he needs no introduction," said Turner. "He has been cultivating artists for many years already, and is a proven leader in helping hard-working artists make earth-shaking music, but more importantly, to build a career that generates real results."

Street added, "The way the music business has changed over the years is that now, you're your own boss. Intercept Music realizes this, and sets you up for success: you have all the tools you need to make your mark and get yourself out there. I'm so convinced of this platform that I'm using it myself to promote my next record. I'm ready to help up-and-coming artists achieve their dreams, and give Intercept the real feedback they need to be the best it can be."

Street Life's voice and verses are at the pinnacle of hip-hop achievements. Originally coming up from the streets of Staten Island and Park Hill, Street demonstrated an uncanny ability for rhyme and rap, and those skills provided an escape from life on the streets. He soon connected with Method Man, RZA, and the core of the Wu-Tang Clan, and soon was a featured guest artist on such seminal records as Tical by Method Man, the High School High soundtrack, and Wu-Tang Forever by the Wu-Tang Clan, among many other significant releases. He has collaborated on all of Method Man's solo projects, and five Wu-Tang Clan albums; he has also spent many years touring with the Wu-Tang Clan and meeting and developing new hip-hop talent.

Street Life's appointment is the second major milestone between Wu-Tang Clan personnel and Intercept Music. In April, 2022, Intercept Music announced its official urban music specialty launch with Method Man.

