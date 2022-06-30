Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has earned spots on lists published by Engineering News-Record (ENR) for the fifth consecutive year.

Sevan, a global leader in innovative program management for clients with multiple sites, was ranked No. 36 on ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 57 on the Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms.

"Our placement on the ENR lists is a result of the extraordinary commitment our team members have to delivering excellence for our clients and business partners," said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO of Sevan. "We are honored to be listed alongside other industry leaders on this esteemed list. Congratulations to all!"

The lists recognize firms finding new momentum in their business, and rankings are based on annual revenue. ENR conducts annual surveys that assess key segments of the construction industry and ranks companies within those areas.

In 2022, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 9th consecutive year. In 2021, Sevan ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.

About Sevan

Sevan is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites. Sevan puts capital to work-creating speed and scale-via dramatically enhanced efficiencies and accelerated schedules for high-quality program rollouts to maximize ROI. We partner with some of the world's biggest brands and serve the unique needs of clients in the restaurant, retail and government spaces and create unlimited value. Sevan's team spans across four countries and 40 states. As an extension of your team, our in-house experts manage capital improvement initiatives through every step of a program's lifecycle.

Sevan helps iconic brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the United States and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois and has an international office in London.

Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan strategically guides worldwide brands-including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amazon, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands-through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients.

To learn more about Sevan's offerings, visit www.sevansolutions.com

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 708.723.3849 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629006048/en/

Contacts:

Hafsa Mahmood

Director, Marketing Communications and DE&I

Phone: 312.285.0590

Email: hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

Website: www.sevansolutions.com