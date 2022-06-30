Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Cannazall.com Announces New "Ships In 24 Hours or it's Free" Holiday Weekend Sale!

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce our new "Ships in 24 hours or it's free" Holiday sale. This special offer starts today and runs through Monday the 4th to reward loyal customers and show the Companies commitment to fast shipping and delivery.

This special Fourth of July promotion also includes 20% off all CannazALL CBD products sitewide when Code SAVE20 is used at checkout at www.cannazall.com.

CEO James Ballas said "Along with offering the highest quality Colorado grown and formulated CBD products the Cannazall brand features super-fast shipping and delivery as we know that this is what customers have come to expect. So, we are happy to make this public challenge and get as many orders filled as possible this weekend and get more and more people experiencing the Cannazall difference"

The Company wants the public to know that once an order is placed it goes immediately to processing and will ship same day or within 24 hours depending on when the order is placed. All orders are shipped via USPS Priority Mail and tracking is provided to the email address used at checkout.

If for any reason a valid order is not processed within 24 hours with tracking provided, then the order will be "Free" to the customer and a refund will immediately be issued.

James Ballas added "We expect great results from this exciting promotion, and we look forward to showing our valuable customers that delivering our Cannazall CBD products lightning fast is a cornerstone of our business model. So, tell all your friends and family!"

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

