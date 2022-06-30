DJ EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting 30-Jun-2022 / 15:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held on Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am (London time). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 8 June 2022 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 8 was passed as special resolution.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website www.evraz.com .

VOTES VOTES TOTAL VOTES % of VOTES No RESOLUTION FOR % AGAINST % ISC WITHHELD VOTED To receive the Directors' report and the 1 accounts for the Company for the year 526,249,038 99.95% 257,318 0.05% 526,506,356 36.09% 407,432 ended 31 December 2021 To approve the Directors' Remuneration 2 Policy as set out on pages 140 - 146 of 525,829,269 99.89% 578,147 0.11% 526,407,416 36.09% 506,372 the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts To approve the Annual Remuneration 3 Report set out on pages 146 - 153 of the 525,841,114 99.89% 572,270 0.11% 526,413,384 36.09% 500,404 2021 Annual Report and Accounts 4 To re-elect Aleksey Ivanov as a Director 99.08% 4,867,766 0.92% 36.08% 521,474,395 526,342,161 571,627 5 To re-elect Nikolay Ivanov as a Director 99.08% 4,867,766 0.92% 36.08% 521,474,395 526,342,161 571,627 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office 6 from the conclusion of this AGM until 514,182,219 97.67% 12,274,446 2.33% 526,456,665 36.09% 457,123 the conclusion of the next AGM at which accounts are laid before the Company To authorise the Board of Directors of 7 the Company to fix the remuneration of 514,255,934 97.68% 12,208,550 2.32% 526,464,484 36.09% 449,304 the auditors To authorise the Directors to call a 8 general meeting other than an annual 99.94% 0.06% 36.09% general meeting on not less than 14 526,155,923 324,062 526,479,985 433,803 clear days' notice

Notes: 1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chairman has been included in the "for" totals. 2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportionof votes "for" or "against" a resolution. 3. The issued share capital of EVRAZ plc as at 30 June 2022 is 1,506,527,294 ordinary shares. The Companyholds 47,837,582 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares ofthe Company is therefore 1,458,689,712. 4. The scrutineer of the poll was Computershare Investor Services PLC. 5. All percentages are rounded to two decimal points.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Mariya Starovoyt Irina Bakhturina Director, External communications Director, Investor Relations +44 207 290 1096 +44 207 290 1095 media@evraz.com ir@evraz.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Category Code: AGM TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 171850 EQS News ID: 1388043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)