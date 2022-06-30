Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 
30.06.2022 | 15:28
EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting

DJ EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting 30-Jun-2022 / 15:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held on Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am (London time). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 8 June 2022 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 8 was passed as special resolution.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website www.evraz.com . 

VOTES       VOTES       TOTAL VOTES % of  VOTES 
No      RESOLUTION                FOR     %   AGAINST   %         ISC  WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED 
       To receive the Directors' report and the 
1       accounts for the Company for the year  526,249,038 99.95% 257,318   0.05% 526,506,356 36.09% 407,432 
       ended 31 December 2021 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
2       Policy as set out on pages 140 - 146 of 525,829,269 99.89%  578,147 0.11% 526,407,416 36.09% 506,372 
       the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts 
       To approve the Annual Remuneration 
3       Report set out on pages 146 - 153 of the 525,841,114 99.89%  572,270 0.11% 526,413,384 36.09% 500,404 
       2021 Annual Report and Accounts 
4       To re-elect Aleksey Ivanov as a Director       99.08% 4,867,766  0.92%       36.08% 
                            521,474,395             526,342,161    571,627 
5       To re-elect Nikolay Ivanov as a Director       99.08% 4,867,766  0.92%       36.08% 
                            521,474,395             526,342,161    571,627 
       To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 
       auditors of the Company to hold office 
6       from the conclusion of this AGM until  514,182,219 97.67% 12,274,446 2.33% 526,456,665 36.09% 457,123 
       the conclusion of the next AGM at which 
       accounts are laid before the Company 
       To authorise the Board of Directors of 
7       the Company to fix the remuneration of  514,255,934 97.68% 12,208,550 2.32% 526,464,484 36.09% 449,304 
       the auditors 
       To authorise the Directors to call a 
8       general meeting other than an annual         99.94%       0.06%       36.09% 
       general meeting on not less than 14   526,155,923    324,062      526,479,985    433,803 
       clear days' notice

Notes: 1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chairman has been included in the "for" totals. 2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportionof votes "for" or "against" a resolution. 3. The issued share capital of EVRAZ plc as at 30 June 2022 is 1,506,527,294 ordinary shares. The Companyholds 47,837,582 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares ofthe Company is therefore 1,458,689,712. 4. The scrutineer of the poll was Computershare Investor Services PLC. 5. All percentages are rounded to two decimal points.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information: 

Investor Relations: 
Media Relations: 
 
Mariya Starovoyt          Irina Bakhturina 
Director, External communications Director, Investor Relations 
+44 207 290 1096          +44 207 290 1095 
media@evraz.com          ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171850 
EQS News ID:  1388043 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
