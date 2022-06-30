NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Temporary Limitation in allowing new Underlying Instruments for Flexible Equity Derivatives - Update (09/22)

The temporary limitation communicated in Exchange Notice 03/22 will tentatively be in place until the end of August, 2022. Due to a technical limitation, Market Participants need to ask for the approval and creation of a new underlying instrument (i.e. adding a stock class not previously offered) two weeks in advance of the intended day of entering a trade. There is no impact on trading or clearing Flexible Equity Derivatives on the stock classes or other instruments approved earlier. After an approval has been given according to the procedure above, any newly introduced underlying instrument works as those already approved. For contact details, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077052