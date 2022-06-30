Integrum Worldwide Makes Another Key Acquisition as Part of its Marketing Agency Acquisition Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Marketing has never been more relevant than today, in 2022. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, there are 31 million entrepreneurs in the U.S., which is about 16% of the adult workforce. However, about 55% of adults have started a business at some point in their lives, and 26% have started two or more businesses. Stephen King quotes from Dance Macabre reads: "Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." Mere talent alone is not enough to foster a thriving business model, there must be a key team of marketing experts to truly push an idea to a full-blown business.

Innovation is a key part to a lucrative business, but without a strong marketing plan and vision, many small businesses will never grow, falling on their face. Integrum Worldwide is a client centric, privately held marketing company originating in Los Angeles, California and has offices and team across the globe. Its collective of agencies approach to differentiated marketing services has never been more key, given the rise of entrepreneurship and digital marketing in the 21st century.

Their structure sharply set themselves apart from any large agency or small boutique; they are private, yet fastgrowing. Their marketing agencies include experiential marketing, digital marketing, brand design, and much more. This multifaceted approach to marketing challenges the conventional holding company or agency network model; Integrum lead agency and platform approach to their operation is truly unique.

Unlike traditional holding companies, Integrum marketing collective is a platform business. Each highly specialized agency operates independently with the shared benefits of operating on the same Integrum platform. Meaning there is not only one mind calling the shots in directing the marketing, but a collective thinking that goes into each client and every piece of highly effective work.

A roll up strategy is the process of acquiring and merging multiple smaller companies in the same industry and consolidating them into a large company. Combining small firms into a larger company allows the latter to pull their resources together, creatively collaborate, increase revenues and share worldviews. Integrum is pursuing the best-in-class boutique and midsized marketing agencies to add to its collective. In the last year, Integrum's digital agency Storiaacquired two other marketing agencies, Hell's Creative and Shellshock; and the group launched a new experiential marketing agency called Chalk; links provided below.

To the clients benefit, is the ability to work in an agile fashion with one agency, two, or many. This, met with an elite team of imaginative business experts, ensures a holistic service, specialized to their client's needs. Integrum embodies the creative process from top-to-bottom, as they believe having multiple minds on one marketing project enriches perspective, and their results-driven mentality. Producing meaningful business results is not entirely theory and thinking, Integrum's team, describes themselves as "doers" in their website https://www.integrumworldwide.com/ , revealing they are not only a figurative marketing philosophy, but a unique, future-forward group. Integrum did not coin marketing, but they firmly hold their vision of what high quality, collective strategy as to aid their clientele in excelling in all capacities of marketing.

Integrum prides itself in its innovative approach to a classic industry of marketing, and their fresh outlook on marketing agencies in general. Integrum is composed of a team of business professionals, creative and digital designers, software experts, and "thinkers" as all members of this company describe themselves as. Integrum is backed by a syndicate of private equity including Apollo Management Corp and M2B Growth Enterprises, who are known for their expertise in funding, scaling, and taking companies public.

