Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES 2022 TO1 WILL BE LISTED ON 1.7.2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.6.2022 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 204747) OPTION RIGHTS OF BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES 2022 TO1 WILL BE LISTED ON 1.7.2022 The option rights of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes 2022 TO1 will be listed as of 1.7.2022. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077082