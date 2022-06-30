Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
20:48 Uhr
4,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 16:31
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021 30-Jun-2022 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Rosneft Oil Company ("Rosneft", or "the Company") today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.

The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014.

A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This Report is also available for download from the Company's website:

https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/

Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 June 30, 2022

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      ROSN 
LEI Code:    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  171883 
EQS News ID:  1388189 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

ROSNEFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.