Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Reach US$ 122.69 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Component (Solution, Services), Technology (AI and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Blockchain), Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Fire Detection, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/ Moisture Monitoring, Forest Monitoring) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

NEWARK, Del., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green technology and sustainability market is predicted to account for US$ 122.69 billion in 2032, up from US$ 13.28 billion in 2021, advancing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Businesses and communities working to move the economy toward a low-carbon future are likely to invest in long-term zero-carbon power contracts, as well as intelligent, data-driven energy solutions. The adoption of green technology and sustainable solutions is anticipated to increase as this trend picks up speed in the upcoming years.

Expanding adoption of RFID sensors across industries is driving the demand for green technology and sustainability products and services. Major leading firms are increasingly choosing these solutions due to the broad adoption of smart grid technology in a range of industries and its benefits in terms of cost effectiveness, trustworthy grid integration, and technological developments in green technology.

During the forecast period, emerging countries and developing economies are expected to experience a sharp increase in this green technology and sustainability market size. One of the main drivers of the growth of the green technology and sustainability industries is the potential for technological companies to reduce the amount of carbon emissions and energy consumption produced by these wireless devices.

The fact that there are so many green technology and sustainability vendors in North America is primarily responsible for the market's growth. It is projected that the Asia Pacific area will offer significant investment opportunities in the green technology and sustainability market.

Key Takeaways:

is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 22.4%, with a market share of through 2032. The green technology and sustainability market share in North America is estimated to have a CAGR of 20.8% through 2032.

in is estimated to have a CAGR of 20.8% through 2032. Asia Pacific is expected to have a greater growth potential in the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

is expected to have a greater growth potential in during the forecast period. Based on component, the Solution segment is expected to have the biggest green technology and sustainability market .

. Based on the technology, the cloud computing segment is anticipated to have the highest green technology and sustainability market share during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on the application, the green building segment is projected to have the greater green technology and sustainability market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for green technology and sustainability is now crowded with manufacturers who are actively competing for market share. The green technology and sustainability market is anticipated to be dominated by a small number of players.

Some of the major players in the green technology and sustainability market are

General Electric

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Engie Impact

Cority (Enviance)

Sensus, a Xylem brand

LO3 Energy

CropX Inc.

Key segments

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Technology:

AI and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Others

By Application:

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Fire Detection

Crop Monitoring

Soil Condition/ Moisture Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Sustainable Mining and Exploration

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Recent Developments:

Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting service for enterprises, was introduced by Salesforce in September 2019 . With the aid of Salesforce's Sustainability Cloud, companies can easily measure, examine, and publish trustworthy environmental data to lower their carbon emissions.

. With the aid of Salesforce's Sustainability Cloud, companies can easily measure, examine, and publish trustworthy environmental data to lower their carbon emissions. The Watson Decision Platform for agriculture was introduced by IBM in May 2019 . To give farmers insights on harvesting, spraying, planting, and ploughing, the platform blends AI, predictive analytics, IoT sensors, and weather data.

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

