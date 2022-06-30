Lebanon's Banque De L'Habitat is rolling out a new scheme to provide loans to help Lebanese households buy and install PV systems. It is running the scheme with the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC), which is providing technical assistance.Banque De L'Habitat started accepting loan applications for household PV systems on June 20. Interested stakeholders can find information here. Banque De L'Habitat is 80%-owned by Lebanese commercial banks and 20%-owned by the Lebanese government. The bank, which claims to have a social vision, also signed a memorandum of understanding with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...