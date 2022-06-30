AnnuityAdvantage: Earn up to 4.30% Effective Annual Rate with Exclusive Five-Year Annuity

New AnnuityAdvantage® Classic offers a high guaranteed rate, liquidity flexibility and loyalty bonus.

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Customers can be credited with up to 4.30% (effective annual rate), guaranteed, on a new five-year fixed-rate annuity available exclusively through AnnuityAdvantage.

"It currently pays the highest effective annual rate of any five-year annuity we are aware of," said Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace.

Embedded within the AnnuityAdvantage® Classic, at no additional cost, is a Loyalty Bonus that is awarded at the end of the guaranteed period, assuming no withdrawals are taken other than RMDs.

While many annuity customers sacrifice liquidity features for unplanned future events in exchange for increased yields, we believe it is unfair to ask clients to make this choice at contract origination.

If customers decide to take the additional liquidity beyond RMDs, they are guaranteed 4.18% through the guarantee period. If they choose to forgo the additional liquidity, they will receive the 0.60% Loyalty Bonus and a 4.30% effective rate.

The AnnuityAdvantage® Classic allows contract holders to make that choice at any time throughout the life of the contract.

Liquidity plus flexibility

The contract holder may withdraw up to 10% each year without a penalty starting at the beginning of the second contract year. The guaranteed death benefit allows a full account value withdrawal without surrender charges in the event of a contract holder's death.

Customers who hold AnnuityAdvantage® Classic as an IRA can take penalty-free withdrawals for their required minimum distributions (RMD) and still qualify for the loyalty bonus.

The annuity is available with a single premium from $1,000 to $5 million. Withdrawals of interest prior to age 59½ may be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty. Withdrawals in excess of the 10% free withdrawal may be subject to contract surrender charges (see contract for details).

Interest earned is tax-deferred until withdrawn. At the end of the five-year guarantee period, the contract holder can choose to renew for another term, withdraw the proceeds or roll them over tax-free into a new annuity with the same or a different insurance company.

AnnuityAdvantage site offers free annuity comparisons

A free annuity comparison service with interest rates from dozens of insurers is available at AnnuityAdvantage, founded in 1999.

One of the firm's annuity specialists can discuss the pros and cons of fixed-rate and other types of annuities and what might be most appropriate for you. We strive to never apply any sales pressure on our customers and our goal is to always provide sound advice and access to the most competitive annuities on the market.

For more information about AnnuityAdvantage® Classic and other annuities, visit https://www.annuityadvantage.comor call (800) 239-0356.

