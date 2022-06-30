bolt insurance: Earthquake Insurance Quotes Made Simpler For Californians

GeoVera and bolt partner to integrate earthquake coverage for buyers of homeowners insurance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / GeoVera, the premier provider of residential earthquake insurance in California, Oregon & Washington, has partnered with bolt, the insurtech with the country's largest exchange for property and casualty insurance, to integrate their earthquake quoting solution into bolt's homeowners quoting process to help make it easier for customers to find and select earthquake coverage.

With an increase in seismic activity on the United States west coast in recent years, earthquake coverage has never been more important or top-of-mind for homeowners looking to protect their property.

Despite the necessity of earthquake coverage for people in so-called hot zones, finding the right earthquake insurance policy is usually a separate process from selecting homeowners insurance.

Typically, agents need to go outside their normal quoting systems to find and offer supplementary property coverage, including earthquake insurance.

Integration of GeoVera's earthquake coverage options into bolt's insurance exchange is designed to enable agents to conveniently offer relevant coverage to customers as cross-sell opportunities within a single workflow.

"Customers in certain areas of the country like California find themselves in need of additional coverage options beyond standard homeowners insurance," said Deepak Menon, Chief Operating Officer at GeoVera. "Rather than continue to make our producers jump through multiple different hoops to find and select earthquake coverage, GeoVera is seeking ways to make it easier and convenient, which aligns with bolt's solutions."

bolt, already known for providing a world-class insurance distribution platform, seized the opportunity to make things simpler for agents and customers.

"It's part of bolt's mission to simplify insurance distribution, and improve the insurance purchasing experience for customers," said James Dwane, bolt's CEO. "With changing customer needs for specialty insurance coverage, like earthquake, fire, hurricane, flood, and others that should be easy to find and buy, this partnership with GeoVera is another step in making that a reality."

This new integration is live now and is initially available in California.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurance exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors, and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's biggest exchange working with two-thirds of America's leading carriers, helping more people protect the things they value.

About GeoVera

GeoVera Insurance Group, "Rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, provides innovative insurance solutions in catastrophe exposed areas and is the premier provider of residential earthquake insurance in California, Oregon & Washington. They make earthquake insurance easy with their industry-leading quote, purchase, policy management and claims reporting platform.

