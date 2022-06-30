Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AGM Date
PR Newswire
London, June 30
30 June 2022
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")
AGM Date
Following the Company's announcement earlier today, the Company wishes to confirm that the AGM will be held at 12.00 pm on Friday, 22 July 2022 at Company's legal address, 22 Great James Street London WC1N 3ES
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.