Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 17:28
61 Leser
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AGM Date

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AGM Date

PR Newswire

London, June 30

30 June 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")

AGM Date

Following the Company's announcement earlier today, the Company wishes to confirm that the AGM will be held at 12.00 pm on Friday, 22 July 2022 at Company's legal address, 22 Great James Street London WC1N 3ES

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

© 2022 PR Newswire
