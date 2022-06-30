Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
16:34 Uhr
12,825 Euro
-0,495
-3,72 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2022 | 17:29
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) completes its rights offering with issuance of new shares

Millicom (Tigo) completes its rights offering with issuance of new shares

Luxembourg, June 30, 2022 - On June 17, 2022, Millicom International Cellular S.A.") announced the results of its rights offering whereby 70,357,088 shares, including those represented by Swedish Depositary Receipts, have been fully subscribed by exercise of the basic subscription rights and oversubscription privileges.

On June 17, 2022, 69,318,977 new Millicom shares were issued, having a par value of USD 1.50 each, as a result of which the share capital of the company was increased by an aggregate amount of USD 103,978,465.50.

On June 28, 2022, a further 1,038,111 new Millicom shares were issued, having a par value of USD 1.50 each, as a result of which the share capital increase of the company was increased by an aggregate amount of USD 1,557,166.50.

As a result of the abovementioned share capital increases, Millicom's issued share capital is USD 258,144,457.50, represented by a total of 172,096,305 shares having a par value of USD 1.50 each.

The total number of voting rights attached to Millicom's shares, including the 1,229,092 shares held by the company for which the voting rights are suspended, is 172,096,305.

- END -

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)

 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Millicom (Tigo) completes its rights offering with issuance of new shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36c41e24-f93d-4539-b35b-e85814da7591)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
