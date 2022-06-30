Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) completes its rights offering with issuance of new shares

Millicom (Tigo) completes its rights offering with issuance of new shares

Luxembourg, June 30, 2022 - On June 17, 2022, Millicom International Cellular S.A.") announced the results of its rights offering whereby 70,357,088 shares, including those represented by Swedish Depositary Receipts, have been fully subscribed by exercise of the basic subscription rights and oversubscription privileges.

On June 17, 2022, 69,318,977 new Millicom shares were issued, having a par value of USD 1.50 each, as a result of which the share capital of the company was increased by an aggregate amount of USD 103,978,465.50.

On June 28, 2022, a further 1,038,111 new Millicom shares were issued, having a par value of USD 1.50 each, as a result of which the share capital increase of the company was increased by an aggregate amount of USD 1,557,166.50.

As a result of the abovementioned share capital increases, Millicom's issued share capital is USD 258,144,457.50, represented by a total of 172,096,305 shares having a par value of USD 1.50 each.

The total number of voting rights attached to Millicom's shares, including the 1,229,092 shares held by the company for which the voting rights are suspended, is 172,096,305.

- END -

