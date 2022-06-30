Carbios strengthens its Board of Directors with the appointment of Isabelle Parize and Juan de Pablo

Ratification of the appointment of Philippe Pouletty as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, announces the appointment of two new Board members and presents the minutes of the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 22, 2022, at Hall 32, 32 rue du Clos Four, 63100 Clermont-Ferrand.

Isabelle Parize, Chairman of DELSEY Paris alongside Juan de Pablo, Professor of Molecular Engineering at the Pritzker School and Executive Vice President for Science, Innovation, National Laboratories and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago have joined the Board of Directors of the Company. They will assist Carbios in achieving its goals thanks to their strategic perspectives and solid, complementary, management, marketing and scientific backgrounds. The departing Board Members, Jacques Breuil and Mieke Jacobs, were sincerely thanked by the company for their contribution to Carbios' growth.

Philippe Pouletty, Chairman of Carbios' Board of Directors: "The new composition of the Board will allow us to better support Carbios' key phases. Isabelle Parize and Juan de Pablo bring complementary and high-level international skills and share Carbios' ambition to become a leader in plastics biorecycling while having a positive impact on our planet."

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Isabelle Parize: Since August 2021, Isabelle Parize has held the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DELSEY Paris, a French luggage and travel accessories company, after having been its Chief Executive Officer since September 2018. Prior to that, she was Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Holding SA., the European leader in fragrance and cosmetics retail, and served as Chief Executive Officer at Nocibé, a French fragrance and cosmetics retail company, from 2011 to 2016. Isabelle Parize is a Board member of Air France-KLM S.A. and of Coty specialized in beauty products and fragrance creation, both publicly listed companies. Ms. Parize is a MBA graduate from Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris.

Isabelle Parize, new Board member, comments: "Carbios is one of the rare companies that can revolutionize plastics recycling thanks to its pioneering biological processes. My role on the Board of Directors will be to help Carbios understand and prioritize the multiple market opportunitiesnow that the company is entering the industrial stage. Advancing the fight for a better environment is a unique opportunity that I am pleased to seize with Carbios."

Juan de Pablo: Professor in Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School for Molecular Engineering (PME), Executive Vice President for Science, Innovation, National Laboratories, and Global Initiatives, he is also a Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory. Much of Juan de Pablo's work is dedicated to understanding and designing new materials and he is a leader of simulations of polymeric materials. Juan de Pablo holds over 20 patents and is the author or co-author of more than 600 publications.

Juan de Pablo is committed to drive and support the expanding reach of the University's science, technology, and innovation efforts, along with their connection to policy and industry. After completing his doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1990, he conducted postdoctoral research at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland.

Juan de Pablo, new Board member, adds: Carbios' leading science and technologies on enzymes and polymers can have a great impact on plastics recycling and our planet. I will help Carbios maintain its high-level R&D, identify the next polymers of interest beyond PET and PLA, and contribute to the development of Carbios' business plan for North America

REPORT ON THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 22, 2022:

VOTING SHAREHOLDERS Voting rights Shareholders Present or represented 409 5 Proxy votes 4,772,180 103 Proxy to the Chairman 286,056 13 TOTAL 5,058,645 121

The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented or voting by Proxy was 5,053,315, representing a quorum of 45.20%

All resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were adopted with the exception of the 18th resolution1

All documentation relating to this the General Meeting is available on the Company's website.

About:

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

