Novartis UK: First STAMP (specifically targeting the abl myristoyl pocket) inhibitor for treatment for chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), Scemblix? (asciminib) receives NICE final draft recommendation in Great Britain

Asciminib final draft recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use for treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukaemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP), previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and without a known T315I mutation

The final draft recommendation provides access to an innovative treatment option addressing an unmet need for eligible people with CML who commonly develop intolerance or resistance to current treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) 1-3

Asciminib is the first treatment in its class to be authorised in Great Britain

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK is pleased to announce that eligible patients in England and Wales will soon have routine access to Scemblix (asciminib), the first STAMP inhibitor for patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML). The news comes as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending asciminib for treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukaemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP), previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and without a known T315I mutation.1

"Though outcomes for CML patients have improved, challenges in treatment have continued to have an impact on patients' quality of life, together with the potential to develop resistance or intolerance to their current treatment," commented David FitzGerald, Trustee, CML Support UK. "For this reason, we welcome the addition of asciminib to the treatment pathway, offering a new option for third-line therapy for eligible patients living with CML."

In England and Wales, there are approximately 830 new cases of CML a year, with the majority of patients requiring lifelong treatment and management.4,5 A switch in treatment is not uncommon for those with CML, with almost half of patients changing the TKI they are on after becoming intolerant or developing resistance.1,2 Failure rate, however, increases with each line of therapy.2

"Over the past two decades, TKIs have been the mainstay of treatment for CML, however, over time patients often have to switch their treatment due to intolerance or resistance. A significant number of patients on second-line TKI treatment fail to achieve a satisfactory response after two years and are at risk of disease progression," 6 said Dr Dragana Milojkovic, Professor of Practice (Chronic Myeloid Malignancies), Department of Immunology and Inflammation, Imperial College London. "Where the next treatment option has previously been another conventional TKI, today's decision means that clinicians can now consider a novel TKI with an alternative mechanism of action, that may support outcomes for eligible CML patients."

"NICE's positive recommendation for asciminib means that physicians can now consider an innovative treatment for people living with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a long-term debilitating and life-threatening condition," said Heather Moses, Oncology country medical director, Novartis UK. "This milestone strengthens Novartis' legacy in oncology and is evidence of our ongoing commitment to bring forward pioneering, precision treatment options to address unmet needs and help improve quality of life for people living with cancer."

