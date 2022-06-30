OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced two new members of its Board of Directors: Alicia Crighton, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Faris Matalka, Managing Director at Charles Schwab.

"We are pleased to welcome Alicia and Faris as they are both widely respected leaders across the global derivatives market," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman. "Their extensive leadership experience and diverse skillsets make them highly qualified to join our board, and we feel confident that they will support our continued innovation and transformation. We look forward to benefiting from their counsel as we work to ensure confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy."

Crighton is the global head of prime services clearing, futures clearing and cleared swaps at Goldman Sachs. Previously, she was chief operating officer of those businesses and prior to that was based in Hong Kong overseeing the build out of the firm's Asia clearing business. Crighton serves as Chair of the FIA Board of Directors and as a member of the CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee.

Matalka has more than 20 years of experience in trading operations and risk management; he is currently head of trading operations and margin services at Charles Schwab, overseeing order management in equities, equity options and futures as well as relationships with market makers and U.S. exchanges. Previously, Matalka worked at Citadel Securities as part of the team that helped build out the firm's equities wholesale and options smart routing business for the U.S. and Canada.

Crighton and Matalka fill vacancies left in March 2022 and June 2022, respectively.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

