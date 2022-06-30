1791 Management LLC: Today 1791 Management Amended the "Black Rifle Coffee Report" To Include a New Lawsuit Filed on June 22nd in the Northern District of Texas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, announced today the publication of the first supplemental research report in connection with 1791's letter to Management of Black Rifle Coffee dated May 17, 2022 has been amended to include a new lawsuit filed against Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, DALLAS DIVISION, dated June 22, 2022.

A COPY OF THE AMENDED REPORT IS AVAILABLE HERE:

First Amended Supplemental Research Report Re: Black Rifle Coffee

"We appreciate the public market investors who voiced concerns regarding the lack of disclosure and corporate governance issues since our First Supplemental Report was published." States 1791's Parent Company CEO, Jonathan Wallentine.

1791 Management encourages all Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) Stakeholders to read and provide comments on the publication. 1791 advocates due diligence and encourages Black Rifle Stakeholders to draw their own conclusions regarding the report.

