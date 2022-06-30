Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 Ticker-Symbol: MN2 
Berlin
30.06.22
21:34 Uhr
6,720 Euro
+0,240
+3,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 21:34
98 Leser
Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) completes the acquisition of ANKYRAS

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) ("Mentice") Mentice today confirms the acquisition of the Ankyras business from Galgo Medical SL, as previously communicated via the press release on 9th June 2022, now has been completed.

The information was submitted for release, through the request of the contact person below, at 21:20 CEST on 30 June 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO
Telefon: +46 70309 22 22
E-mail: goran.malmberg@mentice.com


About Mentice
Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 30th of June 21.20 CET, 2022.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC
Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-ab--sto--mntc--completes-the-acquisition-of-ankyras,c3594715

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3594715/1599630.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab

© 2022 PR Newswire
