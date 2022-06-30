Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) (the "Company") announces that the consolidation of its common shares will become effective July 6, 2022, and all common shares will be consolidated on a 2:1 basis, such that for every 2 common shares presently held, shareholders will receive 1 post-consolidated common share.

Centurion currently has 33,639,473 common shares outstanding which will, on a post-consolidation basis, result in approximately 16,819,736 common shares outstanding. There are no stock options or warrants outstanding and the Company's name and trading symbol will remain the same.

The Company's new CUSIP # is: 15643T404 and the ISIN # is: CA 15643T4046.

A Letter of Transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders holding physical certificates by the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Company, advising that the consolidation has taken effect and those shareholders should surrender their existing common share certificates, for new (post-consolidation) common share certificates. No fractional common shares of the Company shall be issued in connection with the consolidation and the number of common shares to be received by a shareholder shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Centurion will apply to the TSXV Exchange for a resumption of trading as a mineral exploration issuer following its Annual General and Special meeting to be held on August 12, 2022.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset development in the Americas. The Company's lead investment is its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project, and it is also reviewing additional prospective, precious mineral exploration projects.

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

604-484-2161

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

