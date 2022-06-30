Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties with respect to its Kandiole Project in Mali (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report dated June 30, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022 titled "Technical Report on the Kandiole Project, Mali", has been prepared for the Company by David J.R. Reading, M.Sc., FSEG, FIOM3, Ivor W.O. Jones, M.Sc., P.Geo., FAusIMM and Ian R. Ward, B.Sc. (Hons), P.Eng. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which is contiguous to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah

President & CEO

Phone: (902) 832-5555

Email: info@roscan.ca

