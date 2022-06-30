The World of Erinn Gets Wider and More Connected with Trade Expansion

Mabinogi, Nexon's free-to-play fantasy MMORPG, announced gigantic two-part summer updates today, the first of which concentrates on the expansion of player Commerce, including upgrades to trading and bartering systems, new ports, plus entirely new merchant areas available in Iria.

In order to give Mabinogi'sworld of Erinn a more connected, energetic feel, ports have been reborn and a trade union was created featuring large ships to get players to their destinations faster. Build your merchant empire thanks to a brand new trade shop in Iria selling limited time items, and beneficial trade system changes that expand the Trading life skill with a host of economic additions. Rentable transportation, in the form of camels and dog sleds, are now available to be used for player trade runs.

Players can also work towards increasing their Seasonal Commerce Score throughout the four-month Trade season to increase their Seasonal Commerce Rank, which will convert to rewards based on the rank achieved. Rewards for top traders at the end of the season include Rebirth Potions, Precise Reforging Tools, or a coupon for the Commerce Champion title which bolsters players with +5% critical damage increase, +150% Baltane mission combat EXP, and +10% combat EXP when equipped.

In part two of Mabinogi's summer update coming later in July, players will be able to party up with other merchants, move goods through the skies of Erinn, guard convoys against looters, and more! Experience the era of excitement in Mabinogi this summer!

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

