Highmark Interactive Inc. Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) a global leader in digital health technologies (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors is granting stock options to its incoming Chief Financial Officer, Inder Saini. As previously announced in the press release date June 23. 2022, Mr. Saini will be joining the Company on July 1, 2022 (the "Grant Date").

As part of Mr. Saini's compensation, he will receive 1,000,000 options on the Grant Date at an exercise price of $0.13 and expiring on June 30, 2029. These options will vest in quarterly instalments, with one quarter vesting on the Grant Date and the remaining three quarters vesting in equal instalments on the first, second and third anniversary of the Grant Date.

Mr. Saini brings with him excellent public market experience from his previous role as the original CFO for Neighborly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY) from 2016 until 2018.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together, the technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

