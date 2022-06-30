Anyone who is struggling with life's difficulties can get assistance at any time and from any location.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Cyti Psychological's ground-breaking telehealth model provides high-quality mental health treatment to anybody, at any time and from any location. Cyti Psychological was founded to solve the shortage of online mental health treatment, and it is composed of a team of certified therapists who are experts in their fields. Anxiety, depression, stress, parenting challenges, and relationship troubles are now in high demand, and the Cyti Psychological team has been hand-picked to meet this need.

According to studies, individuals prefer online treatment with a professional therapist to in-office or pseudo-text sessions. Clients using online therapy report outstanding success as well as feeling more relaxed and comfortable undergoing treatment in a place of their choice without having to worry to step out of their home, start the car, tackling the traffic, and reach the clinic! Cyti Psych is meant to give high-quality, results-driven genuine treatment anywhere you feel comfortable!

Mary White, the founder of Cyti Psychological, stated, "Cyti Psychological was formed with the goal of providing true therapy to everyone, at any time, and from any location. True therapy is defined as authentic therapy that follows clinical best practice guidelines and is founded on years of evidence-based study on the efficacy of therapeutic approaches. In-office treatment is no longer required to obtain the tools you require to complete your objectives."

The pay-per-session model at Cyti Clinic allows its clients to stop thinking about monthly subscriptions and instead focus on recovery. Cyti therapists provide their clients with the skills they need to succeed, whether they need help managing everyday anxiety or transitioning to a new parenting style. Their care professionals are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week to link customers with the correct therapist. Cyti Clinic's counselors are trained in CBT, DBT, EMDR, and a number of other therapies.

The cost of Cyti Psych therapy or psychiatric consultations varies based on the type of care the clients require, and the design of the health plan. Clients can confirm the price before requesting a visit. They can refer to the insurance card or call Cyti Psychological at 1-866-478-3978. Cyti Psychological works with all PPO insurances and accepts FSA/HSA cards for payment. Sessions are held utilizing cutting-edge, HIPAA-compliant video platforms for maximum confidentiality and connection convenience.

Contact Information

Company Name: Cyti Psychological

Contact Person: Mary White

Email: info@cytipsych.com

Phone: 1-866-478-3978

Country: United States

Website: http://cyticlinics.com/

