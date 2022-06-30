Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clayton Olson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Olson will act as an independent director and is expected to serve as a member of Company's audit committee.

Mr. Olson is a seasoned business professional and currently serves as an Associate Director with Altus Group, specializing in property tax consulting, real estate appraisal and tax appeal advocacy. Prior to joining Altus Group at the beginning of 2022, he spent 11 years in a variety of roles at BC Assessment, specializing in the appraisal and appeal defense of large industrial, commercial and investment properties. Mr. Olson currently sits on the Board of Governors for the Real Estate Institute of BC, where he serves as Secretary Treasurer. He received his BBA from Thompson Rivers University, and later received his Post Graduate Certificate in Property Valuation from University of British Columbia.

Basin Uranium also announces the resignation of Kevin Ma from the board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ma for his service and for his continued support. The Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Option Grant

The Company has also granted 100,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan in connection with the onboarding of its new director. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.25. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 6.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company owns the Wray Mesa project in southeastern Utah which has seen significant historic uranium and vanadium exploration and is located adjacent to the fully- permitted and production ready La Sal project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and holds an option in the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia.

