Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lonza to build a new large-scale, commercial drug product fill and finish facility to support customers across the entire product life cycle

Lonza will invest approximately CHF 500 million in the facility, fulfilling its strategic commitment to establish a commercial fill and finish offering that completes its full value chain Basel, Switzerland, 1 July 2022 - Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner to the pharma, biotech and nutrition industries, today announced plans to construct a large-scale commercial drug product fill and finish facility in Stein (CH). The investment will enable the company to provide customers with a complete and integrated end-to-end solution that includes commercial drug product manufacturing for large-scale market supply. The new facility will be delivered through an investment of approximately CHF 500 million and is expected to be completed in 2026. Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, commented: "This strategic investment completes our offering in drug product and strengthens our position as a leading CDMO with an unparalleled breadth of offerings across scales and technologies. Combined with our strong drug substance manufacturing footprint, the new facility will enable us to provide customers with an integrated end-to-end offering across their entire product life cycle." Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics and Cell & Gene, Lonza, added: "As Lonza continues to build its end-to-end offering into drug product manufacturing, we bring customers integrated offers that will increase speed to market, flexibility and simplicity, in line with our strategy. Building on our experience and expertise in addressing drug product development, formulation and manufacturing challenges, this new facility will enable us to capture additional market share and fulfill sustained customer demand for commercial drug product manufacturing." Since establishing drug product development and manufacturing services in 2016, Lonza has expanded its clinical drug product offering in Basel, Stein and Visp (CH), and Guangzhou (CN). This significant new investment in commercial drug product manufacturing completes Lonza's strategic commitment to offer an integrated end-to-end service. The new flexible facility will be constructed in Stein (CH) on the same campus as Lonza's current clinical drug product facility, allowing the company to leverage the existing infrastructure, capabilities and talent. The facility will embrace the latest developments in sustainable construction, taking a modern approach to carbon reduction and responsible energy use, including the installation of a photovoltaic roof. About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 16,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.7 billion in Full-Year 2021. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

