Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Starke Gelegenheit: Kommt nie wieder?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899926 ISIN: CA4609191032 Ticker-Symbol: 2NI 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
17:28 Uhr
29,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIREWEED METALS
FIREWEED METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIREWEED METALS CORP0,4200,00 %
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA4,0900,00 %
IDLE LIFESTYLE INC0,220-4,35 %
IMMUPHARMA PLC0,074+16,35 %
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC29,4000,00 %
MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC0,619+0,90 %
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA46,030-1,86 %
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC0,0060,00 %
YPSOMED HOLDING AG128,00-0,78 %
ZIGNSEC AB0,3390,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.