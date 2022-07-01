Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Starke Gelegenheit: Kommt nie wieder?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 30

1 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 334.0659 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 337.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 331 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,422,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,668,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
500336.00 08:41:5200059791950TRLO0LSE
2104337.50 08:51:5400059792230TRLO0LSE
500337.00 08:51:5500059792231TRLO0LSE
500337.00 08:51:5500059792232TRLO0LSE
1707336.50 08:52:2600059792238TRLO0LSE
1813336.50 08:54:1000059792285TRLO0LSE
117335.00 08:57:1500059792392TRLO0LSE
65335.00 08:57:1500059792393TRLO0LSE
278335.00 08:57:1500059792394TRLO0LSE
663335.00 08:57:1500059792395TRLO0LSE
1743335.50 09:08:3500059792753TRLO0LSE
9335.50 09:16:4000059792966TRLO0LSE
1937335.50 09:16:4000059792967TRLO0LSE
1904335.00 09:27:4400059793223TRLO0LSE
1619335.00 09:46:1400059794309TRLO0LSE
1619334.50 09:50:0200059794537TRLO0LSE
605334.00 09:58:0600059794903TRLO0LSE
81334.00 09:58:0600059794904TRLO0LSE
271334.00 10:04:0200059795164TRLO0LSE
700334.00 10:04:0200059795165TRLO0LSE
192334.00 10:04:0200059795166TRLO0LSE
249334.00 10:04:0200059795167TRLO0LSE
1616333.50 10:10:4300059795595TRLO0LSE
682333.00 10:22:5000059796440TRLO0LSE
1211333.00 10:22:5000059796441TRLO0LSE
62332.50 10:22:5100059796442TRLO0LSE
380332.50 10:28:0900059796747TRLO0LSE
995332.50 10:28:0900059796748TRLO0LSE
105332.50 10:28:0900059796749TRLO0LSE
829332.50 10:28:0900059796750TRLO0LSE
1333.00 11:14:1600059799201TRLO0LSE
700333.00 11:14:1600059799202TRLO0LSE
1141333.00 11:14:1600059799203TRLO0LSE
1374333.00 11:14:1600059799204TRLO0LSE
394333.00 11:14:1600059799205TRLO0LSE
506333.00 11:14:1600059799206TRLO0LSE
700333.00 11:14:1600059799207TRLO0LSE
461333.00 11:14:1600059799208TRLO0LSE
610333.50 11:22:3000059799596TRLO0LSE
82333.50 11:22:3000059799597TRLO0LSE
101333.00 11:38:3000059800643TRLO0LSE
899333.00 11:38:3000059800644TRLO0LSE
700333.00 11:38:3000059800645TRLO0LSE
128333.00 11:38:3000059800646TRLO0LSE
572333.00 11:38:3000059800647TRLO0LSE
700333.00 11:38:3000059800648TRLO0LSE
419333.00 11:38:3000059800649TRLO0LSE
500333.50 11:38:3000059800650TRLO0LSE
573333.50 11:38:3000059800651TRLO0LSE
547333.50 11:38:3000059800652TRLO0LSE
100333.00 12:13:1200059801861TRLO0LSE
1551333.00 12:13:1200059801862TRLO0LSE
2500333.00 12:17:5300059801988TRLO0LSE
1711332.50 12:18:1400059801998TRLO0LSE
798331.50 12:37:4000059802546TRLO0LSE
700331.50 12:37:4000059802547TRLO0LSE
366331.50 12:37:4000059802548TRLO0LSE
584331.00 12:37:5100059802571TRLO0LSE
447331.00 12:54:3900059803069TRLO0LSE
843332.50 13:05:5200059803449TRLO0LSE
844332.50 13:05:5200059803450TRLO0LSE
1355334.00 13:23:5300059804074TRLO0LSE
620334.00 13:23:5300059804075TRLO0LSE
1902334.00 13:30:0400059804313TRLO0LSE
10334.00 13:30:0400059804314TRLO0LSE
1400336.00 13:39:1200059804698TRLO0LSE
522336.00 13:39:1200059804699TRLO0LSE
1601335.50 13:40:3200059804739TRLO0LSE
80335.50 13:40:3200059804762TRLO0LSE
80335.50 13:40:3200059804764TRLO0LSE
1697335.50 13:40:3200059804765TRLO0LSE
1864335.50 13:52:5500059805451TRLO0LSE
460334.50 14:00:0200059805769TRLO0LSE
1458334.50 14:00:0200059805770TRLO0LSE
1850334.00 14:25:0900059806834TRLO0LSE
1020334.00 14:25:0900059806835TRLO0LSE
652334.00 14:25:0900059806836TRLO0LSE
500334.00 14:25:0900059806837TRLO0LSE
1890334.00 14:32:1900059807248TRLO0LSE
115333.50 14:36:1900059807538TRLO0LSE
700333.50 14:36:1900059807539TRLO0LSE
1324333.50 14:36:1900059807540TRLO0LSE
144333.00 14:44:5100059808050TRLO0LSE
452333.00 14:46:1700059808122TRLO0LSE
750333.00 14:46:1800059808123TRLO0LSE
444333.00 14:51:1500059808461TRLO0LSE
78333.00 14:51:1500059808462TRLO0LSE
379333.00 15:01:4000059809199TRLO0LSE
1357333.00 15:02:0400059809224TRLO0LSE
1117333.00 15:02:0400059809225TRLO0LSE
441333.00 15:06:2100059809534TRLO0LSE
165333.00 15:08:0900059809677TRLO0LSE
1943333.00 15:08:0900059809678TRLO0LSE
1872333.00 15:08:0900059809679TRLO0LSE
623333.50 15:16:1500059810132TRLO0LSE
543333.50 15:16:1500059810133TRLO0LSE
1813333.00 15:19:1100059810271TRLO0LSE
450333.50 15:27:4500059810776TRLO0LSE
57333.50 15:27:4500059810777TRLO0LSE
1134333.50 15:27:4500059810778TRLO0LSE
1732333.50 15:27:4500059810779TRLO0LSE
201333.00 15:30:3000059810949TRLO0LSE
1671333.00 15:30:3000059810950TRLO0LSE
407333.50 15:37:4500059811347TRLO0LSE
500333.50 15:37:4500059811348TRLO0LSE
927333.50 15:37:4500059811349TRLO0LSE
152333.50 15:37:4500059811350TRLO0LSE
1163333.50 15:38:3100059811449TRLO0LSE
607333.50 15:38:3100059811450TRLO0LSE
1707333.50 15:53:5500059812580TRLO0LSE
852333.50 15:53:5500059812581TRLO0LSE
500334.00 15:59:5400059813063TRLO0LSE
606334.00 15:59:5400059813064TRLO0LSE
500334.00 15:59:5400059813065TRLO0LSE
11335.00 16:09:1000059813914TRLO0LSE
717336.00 16:13:2200059814280TRLO0LSE
52336.00 16:13:2200059814281TRLO0LSE
555336.00 16:13:2200059814282TRLO0LSE
954336.00 16:13:2200059814283TRLO0LSE
954336.00 16:13:2200059814284TRLO0LSE
670336.00 16:13:2200059814285TRLO0LSE
954336.00 16:13:2200059814286TRLO0LSE
954336.00 16:13:2200059814287TRLO0LSE
1184337.00 16:19:4600059814913TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.