Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

1 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 334.0659 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 337.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 331 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,422,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,668,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 500 336.00 08:41:52 00059791950TRLO0 LSE 2104 337.50 08:51:54 00059792230TRLO0 LSE 500 337.00 08:51:55 00059792231TRLO0 LSE 500 337.00 08:51:55 00059792232TRLO0 LSE 1707 336.50 08:52:26 00059792238TRLO0 LSE 1813 336.50 08:54:10 00059792285TRLO0 LSE 117 335.00 08:57:15 00059792392TRLO0 LSE 65 335.00 08:57:15 00059792393TRLO0 LSE 278 335.00 08:57:15 00059792394TRLO0 LSE 663 335.00 08:57:15 00059792395TRLO0 LSE 1743 335.50 09:08:35 00059792753TRLO0 LSE 9 335.50 09:16:40 00059792966TRLO0 LSE 1937 335.50 09:16:40 00059792967TRLO0 LSE 1904 335.00 09:27:44 00059793223TRLO0 LSE 1619 335.00 09:46:14 00059794309TRLO0 LSE 1619 334.50 09:50:02 00059794537TRLO0 LSE 605 334.00 09:58:06 00059794903TRLO0 LSE 81 334.00 09:58:06 00059794904TRLO0 LSE 271 334.00 10:04:02 00059795164TRLO0 LSE 700 334.00 10:04:02 00059795165TRLO0 LSE 192 334.00 10:04:02 00059795166TRLO0 LSE 249 334.00 10:04:02 00059795167TRLO0 LSE 1616 333.50 10:10:43 00059795595TRLO0 LSE 682 333.00 10:22:50 00059796440TRLO0 LSE 1211 333.00 10:22:50 00059796441TRLO0 LSE 62 332.50 10:22:51 00059796442TRLO0 LSE 380 332.50 10:28:09 00059796747TRLO0 LSE 995 332.50 10:28:09 00059796748TRLO0 LSE 105 332.50 10:28:09 00059796749TRLO0 LSE 829 332.50 10:28:09 00059796750TRLO0 LSE 1 333.00 11:14:16 00059799201TRLO0 LSE 700 333.00 11:14:16 00059799202TRLO0 LSE 1141 333.00 11:14:16 00059799203TRLO0 LSE 1374 333.00 11:14:16 00059799204TRLO0 LSE 394 333.00 11:14:16 00059799205TRLO0 LSE 506 333.00 11:14:16 00059799206TRLO0 LSE 700 333.00 11:14:16 00059799207TRLO0 LSE 461 333.00 11:14:16 00059799208TRLO0 LSE 610 333.50 11:22:30 00059799596TRLO0 LSE 82 333.50 11:22:30 00059799597TRLO0 LSE 101 333.00 11:38:30 00059800643TRLO0 LSE 899 333.00 11:38:30 00059800644TRLO0 LSE 700 333.00 11:38:30 00059800645TRLO0 LSE 128 333.00 11:38:30 00059800646TRLO0 LSE 572 333.00 11:38:30 00059800647TRLO0 LSE 700 333.00 11:38:30 00059800648TRLO0 LSE 419 333.00 11:38:30 00059800649TRLO0 LSE 500 333.50 11:38:30 00059800650TRLO0 LSE 573 333.50 11:38:30 00059800651TRLO0 LSE 547 333.50 11:38:30 00059800652TRLO0 LSE 100 333.00 12:13:12 00059801861TRLO0 LSE 1551 333.00 12:13:12 00059801862TRLO0 LSE 2500 333.00 12:17:53 00059801988TRLO0 LSE 1711 332.50 12:18:14 00059801998TRLO0 LSE 798 331.50 12:37:40 00059802546TRLO0 LSE 700 331.50 12:37:40 00059802547TRLO0 LSE 366 331.50 12:37:40 00059802548TRLO0 LSE 584 331.00 12:37:51 00059802571TRLO0 LSE 447 331.00 12:54:39 00059803069TRLO0 LSE 843 332.50 13:05:52 00059803449TRLO0 LSE 844 332.50 13:05:52 00059803450TRLO0 LSE 1355 334.00 13:23:53 00059804074TRLO0 LSE 620 334.00 13:23:53 00059804075TRLO0 LSE 1902 334.00 13:30:04 00059804313TRLO0 LSE 10 334.00 13:30:04 00059804314TRLO0 LSE 1400 336.00 13:39:12 00059804698TRLO0 LSE 522 336.00 13:39:12 00059804699TRLO0 LSE 1601 335.50 13:40:32 00059804739TRLO0 LSE 80 335.50 13:40:32 00059804762TRLO0 LSE 80 335.50 13:40:32 00059804764TRLO0 LSE 1697 335.50 13:40:32 00059804765TRLO0 LSE 1864 335.50 13:52:55 00059805451TRLO0 LSE 460 334.50 14:00:02 00059805769TRLO0 LSE 1458 334.50 14:00:02 00059805770TRLO0 LSE 1850 334.00 14:25:09 00059806834TRLO0 LSE 1020 334.00 14:25:09 00059806835TRLO0 LSE 652 334.00 14:25:09 00059806836TRLO0 LSE 500 334.00 14:25:09 00059806837TRLO0 LSE 1890 334.00 14:32:19 00059807248TRLO0 LSE 115 333.50 14:36:19 00059807538TRLO0 LSE 700 333.50 14:36:19 00059807539TRLO0 LSE 1324 333.50 14:36:19 00059807540TRLO0 LSE 144 333.00 14:44:51 00059808050TRLO0 LSE 452 333.00 14:46:17 00059808122TRLO0 LSE 750 333.00 14:46:18 00059808123TRLO0 LSE 444 333.00 14:51:15 00059808461TRLO0 LSE 78 333.00 14:51:15 00059808462TRLO0 LSE 379 333.00 15:01:40 00059809199TRLO0 LSE 1357 333.00 15:02:04 00059809224TRLO0 LSE 1117 333.00 15:02:04 00059809225TRLO0 LSE 441 333.00 15:06:21 00059809534TRLO0 LSE 165 333.00 15:08:09 00059809677TRLO0 LSE 1943 333.00 15:08:09 00059809678TRLO0 LSE 1872 333.00 15:08:09 00059809679TRLO0 LSE 623 333.50 15:16:15 00059810132TRLO0 LSE 543 333.50 15:16:15 00059810133TRLO0 LSE 1813 333.00 15:19:11 00059810271TRLO0 LSE 450 333.50 15:27:45 00059810776TRLO0 LSE 57 333.50 15:27:45 00059810777TRLO0 LSE 1134 333.50 15:27:45 00059810778TRLO0 LSE 1732 333.50 15:27:45 00059810779TRLO0 LSE 201 333.00 15:30:30 00059810949TRLO0 LSE 1671 333.00 15:30:30 00059810950TRLO0 LSE 407 333.50 15:37:45 00059811347TRLO0 LSE 500 333.50 15:37:45 00059811348TRLO0 LSE 927 333.50 15:37:45 00059811349TRLO0 LSE 152 333.50 15:37:45 00059811350TRLO0 LSE 1163 333.50 15:38:31 00059811449TRLO0 LSE 607 333.50 15:38:31 00059811450TRLO0 LSE 1707 333.50 15:53:55 00059812580TRLO0 LSE 852 333.50 15:53:55 00059812581TRLO0 LSE 500 334.00 15:59:54 00059813063TRLO0 LSE 606 334.00 15:59:54 00059813064TRLO0 LSE 500 334.00 15:59:54 00059813065TRLO0 LSE 11 335.00 16:09:10 00059813914TRLO0 LSE 717 336.00 16:13:22 00059814280TRLO0 LSE 52 336.00 16:13:22 00059814281TRLO0 LSE 555 336.00 16:13:22 00059814282TRLO0 LSE 954 336.00 16:13:22 00059814283TRLO0 LSE 954 336.00 16:13:22 00059814284TRLO0 LSE 670 336.00 16:13:22 00059814285TRLO0 LSE 954 336.00 16:13:22 00059814286TRLO0 LSE 954 336.00 16:13:22 00059814287TRLO0 LSE 1184 337.00 16:19:46 00059814913TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com