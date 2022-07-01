Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Rollover of Director's REPO

[01 July 2022]

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Following the Company's announcement dated 15 December 2021 regarding the sale & repurchase agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and executive chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended to 30 September 2022 .

. The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended to 3.1125p per share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p).

All other terms of the REPO remained unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares. The 29,284,149 remaining shares represent the 2.94 % of the Company's total issued share capital.

