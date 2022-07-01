Egypt's Elsewedy Electric, which has developed solar and storage projects on its home continent, has secured a new financing package, according to International Finance Corp.International Finance Corp. (IFC) has announced a $150 million loan to Egypt's Elsewedy Electric, with some of the credit to be used to finance solar generation capacity in Africa. The IFC, the private-sector arm of the World Bank, has mentioned the involvement of fellow lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank (Fab) and Europe Arab Bank, but it is not clear whether Fab and Europe Arab Bank will supply part of the $150 million loan. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...