Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by UBS AG, London Branch (287/22)

UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: UBSO GTM 4135 ISIN: NO0010968431 Trading code: UBSO_GTM_4135 The last day of trading will be on July 1, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.