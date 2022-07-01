DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension 01-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

1 July 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

2021 audited results and trading suspension

Further to its announcement on 30 May 2022, Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, confirms that it was not able to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 June 2022, in accordance with AIM Rule 19, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

Accordingly, trading of Arricano shares will be suspended from 7.30am today until those audited financial statements are published and sent to its shareholders, which will occur as soon as possible after 30 June 2022.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

