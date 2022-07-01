Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Starke Gelegenheit: Kommt nie wieder?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5D2 ISIN: CY0102941610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.07.2022 | 08:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension

DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension 01-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

1 July 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

2021 audited results and trading suspension

Further to its announcement on 30 May 2022, Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, confirms that it was not able to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 June 2022, in accordance with AIM Rule 19, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

Accordingly, trading of Arricano shares will be suspended from 7.30am today until those audited financial statements are published and sent to its shareholders, which will occur as soon as possible after 30 June 2022.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      CY0102941610 
Category Code: SRS 
TIDM:      ARO 
LEI Code:    213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171885 
EQS News ID:  1388197 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ARRICANO REAL ESTATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.